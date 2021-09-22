Global Office Furniture Market – Grow Across Worldwide with Top Players : Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Knoll, Inc and Others

According to a new report published by FAST.MR, titled, “Global Office Furniture Market” witnessed a market value of USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is considered to reach USD XXXX billion in 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2024. The global office furniture market is analyzed based on regions, by Product, by price range and by distribution channel. The regions included are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also comprises detailed competitive analysis of dominant market players of global office furniture market, such as Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., Kokuyo Co Ltd., Kimball International Inc., Hooker Furniture and others.

Market Summary:

Based on the Product, the market has been classified into Seating (Office Chairs, Guest Chairs, Stools, Sofa, Others), Storage Unit and Files (Bins & Shelves, Cabinets, Others), Workstation (Individual Workstation, Collaborative Workstation, Others), Tables (Conference Tables, Dining Tables, Occasional Tables, Others) and Accessories. In type segment, Seating office furniture contributed around XX% market share of the global office furniture market in 2018.

Office furniture price range include Premium, Medium and Economy. Premium segment was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is categorized into Online Stores and Offline Stores. At present, Online Stores represent XX% of the total office furniture market.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyzes the global Office Furniture market by the following segments:

– Product

– Price Range

– Distribution Channel

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

