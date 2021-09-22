Global Oolong Tea Market Forecast from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Oolong Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Oolong is a traditional semi-fermented Chinese tea produced through a process including withering the plant under strong sun and oxidation before curling and twisting. Most oolong teas, especially those of fine quality, involve unique tea plant cultivars that are exclusively used for particular varieties. The degree of fermentation, which varies according to the chosen oxidation duration, can range from 8-85%, depending on the variety and production style. Oolong is especially popular in south China and among Chinese expatriates in Southeast Asia.

Different styles of oolong tea can vary widely in flavor. They can be sweet and fruity with honey aromas, or woody and thick with roasted aromas, or green and fresh with complex aromas, all depending on the horticulture and style of production. Several types of oolong tea, including those produced in the Wuyi Mountains of northern Fujian, such as Da Hong Pao, are among the most famous Chinese teas.

The global Oolong Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Oolong Tea in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Oolong Tea Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Oolong Tea Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ESP Tea Emporium

The Republic Of Tea

Harney and Sons

Associated British Foods

The Mighty Leaf Tea Company

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Market size by Product

By Type

Guangdong

Fujian

Taiwan

By Form

Loose Leaf

Powder

Tea Bags

By Formulation

Flavoured

Unfavoured

Market size by End User

Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Oolong Tea Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

