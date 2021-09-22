Global Polylactic Market 2019 Size, Overview, Trends, Various Types, Applications, Key Player’s Competitive Analysis & Growth by 2025

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar. PLA can be processed through different production lines including injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming or extrusion, and further used to produce various items such as plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry is a sunrise industry, breakpoint for blooming is coming. However, due to technical barrier and the risk of uncertain breakpoint of downstream demand, the manufacture end has very high concentration with NatureWorks’ accounting for largest share of 76.81% in 2017.

The leading companies, such as NatureWorks, have gained good reputation from customers, Although Chinese manufacturers are enlarging the market share through releasing more capacity, the country is still puzzled by the low-end Polylactic Acid (PLA). It is necessary for Chinese manufacturers to improve their technology to provide high performance products to customers.

The global Polylactic market is valued at 560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polylactic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polylactic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NatureWorks

Synbra Technology

Teijin

Toray

Futerro

Toyobo

Sulzer

Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Hisun Biomaterials

Shanghai Tongjieliang

Jiuding Biological Engineering

Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Poly(L-lactic)acid

Poly(D-lactic)acid

Poly(DL-lactic)acid

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage Packaging

Serviceware

Electronics & Appliances

Medical & Hygiene

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Polylactic Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Polylactic Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Polylactic Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Polylactic Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Polylactic Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Polylactic Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polylactic Business

Chapter Eight: Polylactic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Polylactic Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

