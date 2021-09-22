Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Roche Diagnostic
Elitech Group
Myriad Genetics
Biocartis
IntegraGen
Perkin Elmer
WaferGen Biosystem
Interpace Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostic
Bio-Rad
AutoGenomics
Abbott
Cepheid
EKF Diagnostics
Natera
Agilent Technologies
Illumina
Ariosa Diagnostics
Sequenom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Array-Comparative Genetic Hybridization (aCGH)
Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Organization
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
