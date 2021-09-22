In-depth Analysis of In-vivo Imaging Market Technology and Enhancements by Application and Growth Opportunities 2019 to 2023

In-vivo Imaging Market is presumed to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). In vivo imaging can be referred to the visualization of various life processes in an organism.

In-vivo Imaging Market: By Application (Nuclear Imaging, Optical Imaging), By Techniques (Radioisotopes, Biomarkers, And Luminescent Proteins Based), And by End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Imaging Centers, Research Organizations)- Global Forecast Till 2023

Industry News

October 2, 2018: A team of scientists at the University of Tsukuba has developed a tool that is capable of imaging the development of atherosclerotic plaque in the body and can follow its progression. This enables the accurate evaluation of drugs in order to treat atherosclerosis and analyze the risk posed by such plaque in an individual.

Competitive Analysis by Major Key Players

Rising healthcare expenditures and increasing prevalence of cancer followed by R&D in the imaging technology for the diagnosis of various types of diseases such as cancer are the major drivers of the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness, uneven distribution of medical services over the regional boundaries, and low healthcare expenditures in developing countries may hamper the market growth over the assessment period.

major players operating the global market are,

Aspect Imaging.

MR Solutions

New England Biolabs

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

LI-COR Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Biospace Lab S.A.

Bruker

and TRIFOIL IMAGING

Industry Segmentation

The global in vivo imaging market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-users, techniques, and region.

By mode of application, the global in vivo imaging market has been segmented into optical imaging, nuclear imaging, and others.

By mode of techniques, the global in vivo imaging market has been segmented into biomarkers based, radioisotopes based, luminescent proteins-based techniques, and others.

By mode of end-users, the global in vivo imaging market has been segmented into imaging centers, hospitals and clinics, research organizations, and others.

Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Market

With the increasing expenditure on healthcare and growing prevalence of cancer, the global market for in vivo imaging is likely to propel during the review period. Research and development activities in the imaging technology for diagnosing several types of chronic diseases such as cancer is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing incidences of chronic diseases have inflicted a fear among the population has increased the need for frequent checkup, thereby augmenting the demand for in vivo imaging. The increasing number of clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical companies along with rising application of in vivo imaging in real-time data storage, pre-clinical research, and high-resolution modalities are some of the key growth factors of the market.

On the flip side, lack of awareness about in vivo imaging, low expenditure on healthcare in developing countries, and uneven distribution of medical services over regional boundaries are likely to retard the market growth in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Hospitals and clinics

Imaging Centers

In-vivo imaging systems manufacturers and suppliers

Academic institutes and universities

Research and development (R&D) companies

Healthcare service providers

The report for the global in vivo imaging market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

