Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- IBM, Intel, JetBrains, Red Hat, SAP and more…
An integrated development environment (IDE) is a software suite that consolidates the basic tools developers need to write and test software. Typically, an IDE contains a code editor, a compiler or interpreter and a debugger that the developer accesses through a single graphical user interface (GUI). An IDE may be a standalone application, or it may be included as part of one or more existing and compatible applications. Increasingly, IDEs are being offered through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. The benefits of cloud IDEs include accessibility to software development tools from anywhere in the world, from any compatible device; minimal to nonexistent download and installation; and ease of collaboration among geographically dispersed developers. Popular IDE tools include NetBeans, Eclipse, IntelliJ, PhpStorm and Dreamweaver.
This report focuses on the global Integrated Development Environment as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Development Environment as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM,
Intel,
JetBrains,
Red Hat,
SAP
Adobe Systems
Amazon Web Services
Appcelerator
Cloud9
Codeanywhere
Codenvy
Google
Koding
Kony
Microsoft
Nitrous
OpenClovis
Oracle
ServiceNow
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Eclipse
PhpStorm
NetBeans
IntelliJ IDEA
Dreamweaver
Market segment by Application, split into
Windows Platform
Mac Platform
Linux Platform
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Integrated Development Environment as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Integrated Development Environment as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Integrated Development Environment as a Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
