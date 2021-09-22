Intelligent Parcel Locker Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent Parcel Locker market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Intelligent Parcel Locker market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report studies the Intelligent Parcel Locker market. Intelligent Parcel Locker is a new type of locker mainly used by multifamily, retail, office, university and other location. It has indoor and outdoor types.

There are only a few Intelligent Parcel Locker manufactures and some oversea supplier in the North America, the North America Intelligent Parcel Locker market reached about 24.8 K Units in 2017 from 655 Units in 2013. The average growth is about 148% in 2013-2017.

Demand of Intelligent Parcel Locker in the North America has maintained strong growth, the revenue growth rate is around 152%, and a little higher than that of sales growth rate (148%) due to the slight increase of average price.

The Intelligent Parcel Locker Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Segmentation by application:

Family

Retail

University

Office

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Neopost

TZ Limited

American Locker

Florence Corporation

Cleveron

Hollman

Luxer One

Parcel Port

KEBA

Zhilai Tech

InPost

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Parcel Locker market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Parcel Locker market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Parcel Locker players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Parcel Locker with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Parcel Locker submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

