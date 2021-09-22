Internet of Things in Healthcare 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Internet of Things in Healthcare Market 2019
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
IoT devices can be used to enable remote health monitoring and emergency notification systems. These health monitoring devices can range from blood pressure and heart rate monitors to advanced devices capable of monitoring specialized implants, such as pacemakers, Fitbit electronic wristbands, or advanced hearing aids. Some hospitals have begun implementing “smart beds” that can detect when they are occupied and when a patient is attempting to get up. It can also adjust itself to ensure appropriate pressure and support is applied to the patient without the manual interaction of nurses.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Cisco Systems
GE Healthcare
Google
IBM
Koninklijke Philips
Medtronic
Microsoft
Proteus Digital Health
Qualcomm Life
St. Jude Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Implantable Sensor Devices
Wearable Sensor Devices
Others Sensor Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Patient Monitoring
Clinical Operation and Workflow Optimization
Clinical Imaging
Fitness and Wellness Measurement
Drug Development
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
