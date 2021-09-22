IoT in Transportation 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
IoT in Transportation Market 2019
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
The IoT can assist in the integration of communications, control, and information processing across various transportation systems. Application of the IoT extends to all aspects of transportation systems (i.e. the vehicle, the infrastructure, and the driver or user). Dynamic interaction between these components of a transport system enables inter and intra vehicular communication, smart traffic control, smart parking, electronic toll collection systems, logistic and fleet management, vehicle control, and safety and road assistance.
In 2018, the global IoT in Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
AT&T
Cisco Systems
IBM
Intel
Amazon Web Services
ARM Holdings
Dell
Ericsson
GE
Google
Huawei
Microsoft
Oracle
Qualcomm
RTI
SAP
Telefonica
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Service
Market analysis by market
Road Transportation
Railway Transportation
Air Transportation
Marine Transportation
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
