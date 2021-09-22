Know how Data Leakage Prevention Market is Escalating the growth with top key players | CA, Digital Guardian , Forcepoint , GTB Technologies

Data leakage prevention (DLP) software monitors and manages endpoint activities to ensure the security of sensitive data by providing it from data loss, misuse, or being accessed by an unauthorized user. The software protects confidential and critical data by detecting violations of policies described by the organizations. DLP offers reporting to comply with all the compliance and identifies areas of the weakness and variances for incident response and forensics.

With a rise in illegal activities and frauds for data loss and misuse, the need for DLP software among verticals is gaining high momentum in the data leakage prevention market. Moreover, the continuous introduction of new rules and regulations to prevent both SMEs and large enterprises from the consequences of illegal activities related to data is expected to create tremendous opportunities for data leakage prevention market further.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. CA, Inc.

2. Digital Guardian

3. Forcepoint LLC

4. GTB Technologies, Inc.

5. McAfee LLC

6. RSA (EMC Corporation)

7. Symantec Corporation

8. Trustwave Holding, Inc.

9. Websense, Inc. (Raytheon Company)

10. Zecurion

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Data Leakage Prevention Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the data leakage prevention market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user, and geography. The global data leakage prevention market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data leakage prevention market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global data leakage prevention market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into network DLP, endpoint DLP, and storage DLP. On the basis of application, the data leakage prevention market is segmented into encryption, policy, standards & procedures, centralized management, cloud storage, web & email protection, and incident response & workflow management. The data leakage prevention market on the basis of the application is classified into aerospace, public utilities, BFSI, telecom and it, retail, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Leakage Prevention market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Data Leakage Prevention market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Data Leakage Prevention market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Data Leakage Prevention in these regions.

