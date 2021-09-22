Metadata Management Solutions Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025
Metadata management is about an organization’s management of its data and information assets. Metadata describes the various facets of an information asset that can improve its usability throughout its life cycle. Enterprise metadata management (EMM) encompasses the roles, responsibilities, processes, organization and technology necessary to ensure that the metadata across the enterprise adds value to that enterprise’s data. EMM is different to metadata management, which only operates at the level of a single program, project or initiative; EMM works across all. The market for metadata management solutions comprises vendors that include one or many metadata management capabilities such as • Metadata repositories • Business glossary • Data lineage • Impact analysis • Rules management • Semantic • Metadata ingestion and translation.
In 2018, the global Metadata Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Metadata Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metadata Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Collibra
Informatica
Alation
IBM
Alex Solutions
Smartlogic
ASG
Data Advantage Group
Erwin
Datum
Adaptive International
Infogix
Oracle
Global IDs
Cambridge Semantics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metadata Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metadata Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
