Online to Offline Commerce Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online to Offline Commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024, from US$ 119200 million in 2019.

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline.

This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online.

The Online to Offline Commerce Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Segmentation by application:

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

Suning.com

Meituan Dianping

58.com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online to Offline Commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Online to Offline Commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online to Offline Commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online to Offline Commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online to Offline Commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online to Offline Commerce Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Online to Offline Commerce by Players

3.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Online to Offline Commerce Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Online to Offline Commerce by Regions

4.1 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online to Offline Commerce Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

