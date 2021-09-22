Opportunities in the Americas Savory Snacks Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High-Growth Economies

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The report includes –

– The Americas’ growth will primarily be driven by the US through 2022

– Meat snacks is expected to register the highest value and volume growth during 2017-2022

– Processed snacks recorded the highest per capita consumption at 2.2 kg in Americas

– The US is forecast to contribute the highest to the growth of health & wellness market during 2017-2022

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas savory snacks sector in 2017

– Flexible packaging accounted for the largest share of all the pack materials used.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas savory snacks sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– Change in consumption: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various savory snacks by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region.

– High-potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of nine countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure. Out of nine, a total of four high-potential countries are shortlisted.

– Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2012-2022. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks in 2017. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

– Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Companies Mentioned:

PepsiCo

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc.

The Kellogg Company

ConAgra Brands Inc

Jack Link’s Nz Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co

General Mills, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC

Utz Quality Foods, Inc

