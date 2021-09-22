Opportunities in the Global Spirits Sector Market 2019: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High Growth Economies

The global spirits sector was valued at US$689.1 billion in 2017 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.5% in value terms during 2017-2022. Asia-Pacific was the largest global market for spirits, accounting for a 57.8% share of total value sales in 2017. Additionally, the region is forecast to record the second-fastest value growth at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2017-2022. The UK emerged as the largest market in Western Europe with a value share of 24.4% in 2017, while the UAE was the largest in the MEA region with a value share of 61% in 2017. The overall share for private label products in the global spirits sector stood at 5.8% estimated at 1,892.3 million liters in 2017, up from 1,574.3 million liters in 2012. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for the global spirits sector, with a volume share of 40.9% in 2017, followed by food & drinks specialists with a 31.3% share of total volume sales. Glass was the most commonly used package material in the spirits sector, accounting for 99.8% of the volume share in 2017.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global spirits sector as part of our global series. It includes an analysis on global spirits sector with consumption analysis highlighted for all regions. The report also identifies high potential countries by region that have been identified by creating a risk-reward analysis with multiple parameters.

Companies Mentioned:

Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard SA

HITEJINRO CO LTD

Thai Beverage Company

Beijing Red Star Co Ltd

Niu Lan Shan Distillery

Lotte Co., Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Allied Blenders And Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Emperador Distillers, Inc.

Jiangsu Yanghe Group Co.,Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Ginebra San Miguel Inc.

Radico Khaitan Ltd

Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye Distillery Co Ltd

Brown-Forman Corporation

Russian Standard Corporation

Shanxi XinghuaCun Fen Jiu Group Co., Ltd

takara shuzo co ltd

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A

