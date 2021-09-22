Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Market Prospects Outlook 2014-2022 and Top Key Players – LendingClub Corporation , Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace, Circleback Lending, Social Finance, Zopa Limited

Global peer to peer lending (P2P) is a method of online debt financing that allows creditors to lend money to small business and individual borrowers. P2P lending transactions are economical for borrowers and a profitable investment opportunity for the retail lenders. Peer-to-peer lending allows you to give loans to individuals or participate in pools of loans, thus limiting the market risk. The P2P companies do not lend their own funds but act as mediators to both the borrower and the lender.

P2P lending industry is depicting robust growth in developed economies of Europe and North America. Owing to strong financial markets The U.S. has the largest P2P lending markets in the world by loan volume while Europe is second in P2P lending.

Key Players In The Value Chain:

LendingClub Corporation , Funding Circle Limited, Prosper Marketplace, Circleback Lending, Social Finance, Zopa Limited , Avant, onDeck Capital, RateSetter , Kabbage.

There has been a rapid growth in P2P lending platforms, which had doubled the business annually in recent years, achieved through lesser cost and other advantages such as individual reach, better interest rates, low market threat and technological advancements compared to established banks, can capture market share in banking lending markets.

The market is segmented on the basis of business model, end-users, and geography. Based on business model, it is classified alternate marketplace lending and traditional lending. By types of end-user, it is divided into consumer credit loans, small business loans, student loans, and real estate loans. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key players profiled in the report include LendingClub Corporation (U.S). Funding Circle Limited (UK), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (U.S.) Circleback Lending, Inc. (U.S.), Social Finance, Inc. (U.S.), Zopa Limited (UK), Avant, Inc. (U.S.), onDeck Capital, Inc. (U.S.), RateSetter (UK) Kabbage (U.S)

Key Benefits:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global peer to peer lending market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional peer to peer lending market size, future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.

Additionally, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 2014-2022 is also explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented on the basis of business model, end-users and geography.

By Business Model:

– Alternate marketplace lending

– Traditional lending

By Type Of End-User:

– Consumer credit loans

– Small business loans

– Student loans

– Real estate loans

Lastly, this report covers the market scene and its development prospects over the coming years, the Report likewise short manages the item life cycle, contrasting it with the significant items from crosswise over ventures that had just been popularized points of interest the potential for different applications, examining about late item advancements and gives a diagram on potential provincial pieces of the pie.

