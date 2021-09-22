PEROXYACETIC ACID MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2027

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Peroxyacetic Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2027”

Peroxyacetic acid is also known as peracetic acid or PAA, is an organic compound having a formula of CH3CO3H which is a colorless and highly acidic liquid. Peroxyacetic acid is widely used in the application industries such as food, healthcare, water treatment, pulp & paper and others such as agriculture and laundry.

Analyst predicts the market is projected to reach USD 1,092.5 million by 2027 with 7.11% CAGR during review period of 2016-2027.

The global peroxyacetic acid market is completely driven by the rising in the use of applications areas such as food industries, healthcare industries, beverages industries and others. The demand from these industries have resulted increase in demand of peroxyacetic acid. The peroxyacetic acid has got the approval from U.S Food and Drug Administration as a safe chemical and an antimicrobial for keep food hygiene for a longer period of time. This has helped the peroxyacetic acid to develop several new applications such as microbial disinfectants and food preservatives in the few years.

Geographically, Europe is one of the major revenue generator of peroxyacetic acid whereas APAC is the leading manufacturer however, for the manufacturers there will be an extreme opportunity to invest or increase the production capacity. China stands on the top most position as producers which account the total of around 50% of the global market.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global peroxyacetic acid market primarily include Solvay Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Ecolab, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Promox S.P.A, Christeyns, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Peroxychem, Seitz GMBH and others.

Study Objectives of Peroxyacetic Acid Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the peroxyacetic acid market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the peroxyacetic acid market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by applications and its sub-segments.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Target Audience

• Manufactures of end-use industry

• Raw material Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• In 2015, the Europe had the largest share of 29% in the market and is expected to lead the market by 2027

• APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market, as china is one of the largest producer of peroxyacetic acid

• Growing application industries, rising population and government support are the major driving factors for peroxyacetic acid market

• Solvay Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Ecolab are the major vendors of peroxyacetic acid.

• By 2027, disinfectants is likely to have the market share of around 40%

