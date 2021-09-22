Personal Mobility Devices Market 2018-2025 to Represent A Significant Expansion – Carex Health Brands, Mobility+Designed, WHILL, Pride Mobility Products, Invacare, Mobility Freedom, Sunrise Medical, Performance Health, Rollz International, and Kaye Products

The global personal mobility devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growth of the personal mobility devices market is driven due to the factors such as increase in the number of individuals who have temporary medical problems, advanced mobility devices which have features which includes devices powered by batteries, fuel, or other engines designed solely for use by individuals. The advancement in the technology has opened up the opportunities for the players to introduce more mobility devices for the growth of personal mobility devices. For instance, TOPRO has a product known Segway’s Personal Transporter, specially designed for the Alzheimer’s patients.

Personal mobility devices is a device that enables the individual’s transportation. The mobility devices includes wheel chairs, walkers, rollators among the other mobility devices. Personal mobility devices enables freedom to patients, old age people from depending on others for the transportation.

The key players influencing the market are Carex Health Brands, Mobility+Designed, LLC, WHILL Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Invacare Corporation., Mobility Freedom, Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Performance Health, Rollz International, and Kaye Products, Inc.

North America is anticipated to dominate the personal mobility devices market followed by Europe in the global scenario. Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for the personal mobility devices owing to the factors such as rising geriatric population, rise in the cases of limbs dysfunctions and disorders. In, addition, to the above mention factors the increase in the use of the mobility devices for damages or the loss of the limbs. The advance technology has enabled the users to use mobility devices with more features. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to propel in the coming future.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global personal mobility devices market based on product. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall personal mobility devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.