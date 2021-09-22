Postal Automation System Market Forecasts to 2027 by Technology, Top Players BEUMER GROUP, Fives, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NEC Technologies

Postal automation is a process of delivering mail from sender to recipient quickly, reliably and economically. Hardware systems are used to sort letters and parcels based on their barcode reading, shape, size, and volume, and then they are diverted to their respective delivery destinations. Various types of systems are used including letter sorters, flat sorters, and parcel sorters in the postal industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The postal automation system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing labor costs and increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the Postal industry boosts the market growth. However, the declining volume of traditional letters and high initial investments and maintenance cost is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global postal automation system Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global postal automation system market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the postal automation system market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and component. The global postal automation system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading postal automation system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Postal automation system market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global postal automation system market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and component. Based on technology type the market is segmented as culler facer cancellers, letter sorters, flat sorters, mixed mail sorters and parcel sorters. Further the parcel sorters is segmented as linear parcel sorters and loop parcel sorters. Based on the application the market is segmented as government postal and courier, express and parcel. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as hardware, software and services.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Postal automation system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Postal automation system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Postal automation system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Postal automation system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Postal automation system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BEUMER GROUP, Fives, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Pitney Bowes India Private Limited, SOLYSTIC – Strategy & Business Development, Siemens, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

8.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

10.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.POSTAL AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.APPENDIX

