Prepaid Card Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2015-2022 and Focusing on Top Key Players – The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings

The global prepaid card market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $3,653 billion by 2022.

Prepaid card is a payment card where funds are connected directly to a card without any link through the bank account. Prepaid cards are reloadable cards that allow the customer to only spend up to the amount he/she has pre-deposited into their account. These cards are widely used in retailer stores, e-commerce, and others. There are no interest rates applied to these cards, although an initial fee is associated with them. Prepaid cards can be easily accessed by swiping them without any picture ID and PIN number. In addition, they are poised to have a transformative effect on retail establishments, corporate institutions, and others.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Kaiku Finance, LLC., The Western Union Company, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holding Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., and AccountNow Inc.

In the recent years, the mode of payment has revolutionized, as number of transactions have taken place through cards instead of cash. Prepaid cards are available to everyone, regardless of credit rating, income, or whether or not someone holds a bank account. They are a substitute to a traditional bank account and are a new way to manage money. They function in a similar manner to credit and debit cards; thus, the user can also use them abroad. However, various types of fees associated with the prepaid card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to credit or debit cards are major restraints for the market growth. Moreover, emerging applications & acceptance of these prepaid cards for various transactions and their increasing popularity during traveling abroad are expected to boost the market growth in the future.

The global prepaid card market is segmented based on card type, usage, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of card type, the market is divided into single-purpose prepaid card and multi-purpose prepaid card. Based on the usage, it is divided into general-purpose reloadable card, gift card, government benefits/disbursement card, incentive/payroll card, and others. Industry verticals covered in the study include retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, and financial institutions & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global prepaid card market is segmented based on card type, usage, industry vertical, and geography.

By Card Type:

– Single-purpose Prepaid Card

– Multi-purpose Prepaid Card

By Usage :

– General-Purpose Reloadable Card

– Gift Card

– Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

– Incentive/Payroll Card

– Others

By Industry Vertical:

– Retail Establishments

– Corporate Institutions

– Government

– Financial Institutions & Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size

2.2 Prepaid Card Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Prepaid Card Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Prepaid Card Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Prepaid Card Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Prepaid Card Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Prepaid Card Sales by Product

4.2 Global Prepaid Card Revenue by Product

4.3 Prepaid Card Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Prepaid Card Breakdown Data by End User

Lastly, this report covers the market scene and its development prospects over the coming years, the Report likewise short manages the item life cycle, contrasting it with the significant items from crosswise over ventures that had just been popularized points of interest the potential for different applications, examining about late item advancements and gives a diagram on potential territorial pieces of the pie.

