Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

The growth of this market is driven by the high consumption of air-purifying respirators in the chemical & pharm industry. Air-purifying respirators are used to provide protection against particulates, such as nuisance dust.

The worldwide market for Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

MSA Safety

Honeywell

Dräger

Avon

Interspiro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

NPAR (Non-Powered Air Respirators)

PAR (Powered Air Respirators)

SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical & Pharma

Manufacturing

Mining

Municipal

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 NPAR (Non-Powered Air Respirators)

1.2.2 PAR (Powered Air Respirators)

1.2.3 SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Chemical & Pharma

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Municipal

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 MSA Safety

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MSA Safety Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Honeywell

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Honeywell Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Dräger

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dräger Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Avon

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Avon Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Interspiro

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Interspiro Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

