Service Delivery Platform Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2025 | Accelerite, Amdocs, CA Technologies, Ericsson, HP, Huawei, IBM, Oracle

Global Service Delivery Platform Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accelerite, Amdocs, CA Technologies, Ericsson, HP, Huawei, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Nokia, Telenity, ZTE

A service delivery platform (SDP) is a set of components that provides a service(s) delivery architecture (such as service creation, session control and protocols) for a type of service delivered to consumer, whether it be a customer or other system. Although it is commonly used in the context of telecommunications, it can apply to any system that provides a service (e.g. VOIP Telephone, Internet Protocol TV, Internet Service, or SaaS).

North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the constant research and development initiatives along with increased implementation. Emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Central & South America are expected to experience rapid growth in IT and telecom sectors due to brisk industrialization & urbanization.

In 2017, the global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) market size was 5090 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.7% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Service Delivery Platform (SDP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

