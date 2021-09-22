Smoothies Market scrutinized in new research by key player Daily Harvest, Dr. Smoothie, Happy Planet Foods, Inc., Innocent, Jamba Juice

A smoothie is a creamy and thick beverage mostly made from the raw fruit, vegetables and dairy products. The dairy products such as milk, yogurt, ice-cream or cottage cheese are used in the smoothies. Other ingredients used in the smoothies are water, crushed ice, fruit juice, sweeteners, nutritional supplements, whey powder, plant milk, tea and chocolate to enhance the nutritional level and taste. A smoothie prepared using the dairy products is similar to a milkshake, though the latter typically contains less fruit and often uses ice cream or frozen yogurt. The smoothies often become hyper-concentrated sources of fruit sugars.

The smoothies market is growing at a sustainable rate owing to factors such as increasing demand for the product in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China owing to the large consumer base and changing food habits, varying lifestyle patterns among the general population. Moreover, rising health consciousness among young population coupled with increasing demand for the ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the smoothies market over the projected period. The smoothies are gaining popularity among gym trainers owing to health benefits associated with its regular consummation. However, lack of awareness about the availability of products in developing economies about health benefits of the smoothies coupled with the absence of proper packaging methods is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Leading Smoothies Market Players:

Daily Harvest

Dr. Smoothie

Happy Planet Foods, Inc.

Innocent

Jamba Juice

MTY Food Group Inc.

Naked Juice Company.

Odwalla Inc.

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC

The global smoothies market is segmented on the basis of type, functional ingredients and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global smoothies market is segmented into fruit-based smoothies and dairy-based smoothies. The fruit-based smoothies are further bifurcated into organic smoothies and inorganic smoothies. On the basis of functional ingredients, the market is categorized into fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds. The fruits segment includes strawberry, banana, apple, mango and others. Likewise, the nuts segment includes almond, hazelnut, walnuts and others. The vegetable segment is divided into spinach, celery, carrot, ginger and others. The seed segment is categorized into chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the smoothies market is classified into restaurants, smoothie bars, commercial retail and others.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The market has been estimated for the period of 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Smoothies Market – Global Analysis to 2027 provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Smoothies Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region.

The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

