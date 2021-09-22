Spirulina Powder Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – key player Chr. Hansen Holding, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., General Nutrition Corporation

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of healthy food in developed countries is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the key players involved in the spirulina powder market during the forecast period.

Leading Spirulina Powder Market Players:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Colour House

DIC Corporation

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

General Nutrition Corporation

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Naturex S.A.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

The global spirulina powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and sales channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal and aquaculture feed, cosmetics and personal care and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales and retail sales. The market by the retail sales is further sub-segmented as modern trade, specialty stores, pharmacy and drug stores, online retail and others.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company's website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

The market covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

Spirulina Powder Market – Global Analysis to 2027 provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Spirulina Powder Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region.

The report provides market estimation and forecasting of the Spirulina Powder market for the period of 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM).

