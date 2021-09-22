Substation Automation Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2015-2022 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Ingeteam, Abb , Schneider Electric Se, Siemens Ag, Amperion Inc., Ge Grid Solutions, Cisco Systems

Global Substation Automation Market Was Valued At $106,891 Million As In 2015 And Is Expected To Reach $154,876 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 5.5% From 2016 To 2022. Substation Automation Is A System That Used To Control, Protect, Operate And Monitor Electricity Substations. Substation Automation Equipment Should Be Able To Monitor And Control The Grid In Order To Ensure A Fast Response To Real-Time Events With Appropriate Actions, And To Maintain Uninterrupted Power Services.

Substation Automation Market Is Currently In Developmental Stage. Globally, The Demand For Electricity Is Increasing And There Is A Need To Deliver It Efficiently. Replacement Of Old Outdated Units And Emphasis On Grid Stability And Cost Reduction Are Major Driving Factors For The Growth Of Substation Automation Market. However, Data Security Concerns Act As Major Restraint. There Is Global Need To Shift From Coal & Gas-Based Generation To Renewable & Non-Conventional Energy Resources-Based Electricity Generation, Owing To Environmental Concerns. Substation Automation Market Has High Opportunity For Growth As Green Energy Requires Management Of Grids And Substations Using Automation Techniques.

Major Players In Substation Automation Industry Include:

Ingeteam, Abb , Schneider Electric Se, Siemens Ag, Amperion Inc., Ge Grid Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Technologies Pvt. Ltd., And Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

The Global Substation Automation Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Module, Component, Communication Channel, And Geography. On The Basis Of Component, The Market Is Further Sub-Divided Into Programmable Logic Controller, Load Tap Changer, Reclose Controller, Capacitor Bank Controller, Digital Transducer, Digital Relays, Communication Channel, And Others. Based On The Communication Channel, It Is Further Segmented Into Ethernet, Copper Wire Communication, Power Line Communication, And Optical Fiber Communication. Geographical Division Includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Key Benefits for Stake Holders

– This Report Also Provides the Detailed Quantitative Analysis of the Current Market and Estimations throughout 2014-2022, Which Assists In Identifying the Prevailing Market Opportunities.

– Comprehensive Analysis Of All Regions Is Provided To Determine The Prevailing And Forthcoming Opportunities In These Geographies.

– Key Market Players Are Profiled And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Helps In Understanding Competitive Outlook Of Global Substation Automation Market.

– Comprehensive Analysis Of Factors That Drive And Restrict The Growth Of The Global Substation Automation Market Is Provided.

– Exhaustive Analysis Of The Market By Module Helps In Understanding The Substation Automation That Are Currently Being Used Along With The Variants Would Eventually Gain Prominence In The Future.

– Swot Analysis Highlights The Internal Environment Of The Leading Companies For Effective Strategy Formulation.

Substation Automation Market Key Segments

By Module:

– Scada

– Ied

– Communication Network Technology

By Component:

– Reclose Controller

– Programmable Logical Controller

– Capacitor Bank Controller

– Digital Transducer/Smart Meter

– Load Tap Controller

– Communication Channel

– Digital Relays

– Others

By Communication Channel

– Ethernet

– Power Line Communication

– Copper Wire Communication

– Optical Fiber Communication

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Substation Automation Market Size

2.2 Substation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Substation Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Substation Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Substation Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Substation Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Substation Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Substation Automation Revenue by Product

4.3 Substation Automation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Substation Automation Breakdown Data by End User

Lastly, this report covers the market scene and its development prospects over the coming years, the Report likewise short manages the item life cycle, contrasting it with the significant items from crosswise over ventures that had just been popularized points of interest the potential for different applications, examining about late item advancements and gives a diagram on potential territorial pieces of the pie.

