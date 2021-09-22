Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SGS Group
Bureau Veritas
Dekra Certification
Intertek
TUV SUD
Eurofins Scientific
DNV
TUV Rheinland
UL LLC
ALS Limited
TUV Nord Group
Mistras Group
SAI Global
BSI Group
Exova Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metals Assay
Determination of Pesticide Residues
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Application II
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Metals Assay
1.4.3 Determination of Pesticide Residues
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agriculture
1.5.3 Application II
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Size
2.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SGS Group
12.1.1 SGS Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development
12.2 Bureau Veritas
12.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.3 Dekra Certification
12.3.1 Dekra Certification Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.3.4 Dekra Certification Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dekra Certification Recent Development
12.4 Intertek
12.4.1 Intertek Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.4.4 Intertek Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Intertek Recent Development
12.5 TUV SUD
12.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development
12.6 Eurofins Scientific
12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
12.7 DNV
12.7.1 DNV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.7.4 DNV Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DNV Recent Development
12.8 TUV Rheinland
12.8.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.8.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development
12.9 UL LLC
12.9.1 UL LLC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.9.4 UL LLC Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 UL LLC Recent Development
12.10 ALS Limited
12.10.1 ALS Limited Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Introduction
12.10.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC For Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ALS Limited Recent Development
12.11 TUV Nord Group
12.12 Mistras Group
12.13 SAI Global
12.14 BSI Group
12.15 Exova Group
