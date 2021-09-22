The Impact of Plain Packaging on Tobacco Products 2019: Exploring The Effects of Plain Packaging on Consumer Shopping Behavior and Opportunities for Key Industry Players

This report outlines the reasons behind anti-tobacco legislation, and why plain packaging has been embraced by some governments as the next step in battling tobacco usage. The motivations and methods for introducing plain packaging in the various countries that have done so so far, as well as other major markets, are analyzed for the likelihood that they will introduce plain packaging in the future. The report also looks at whether plain packaging has proven to be an effective way of encouraging existing smokers to quit or stopping new ones from taking up the habit, and how tobacco companies can mitigate against its impact.

This report outlines the nature and extent of plain packaging legislation against tobacco around the world, and examines its possible application in other industries.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2285767

Major Companies Mentioned:

PMI

BAT

Imperial

JTI

Scope

– At the time of publication, nine countries around the world had plain packaging legislation in place. Countries with a higher level of public health expenditure are more likely to have an intention to introduce plain packaging legislation.

– Early signs in the countries that have introduced plain packaging are that it has a small effect in encouraging existing smokers to quit, and in discouraging occasional smokers from using tobacco.

– Plain packaging is likely to lead to smokers becoming less brand loyal, creating opportunities to companies’ to gain market share with good products and low prices.

– Tobacco companies can protect themselves by creating products at the value end of the market, or diversifying into tobacco alternative products.

Reasons to buy

– Understand a major regulatory development with implications for a variety of consumer goods sectors.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Major Point From Table of Contents

1. Overview 4

2. Consumer Impact 15

3. Industry Effects 18

4. The Future for Plain Packaging 22

Appendix

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2285767

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]