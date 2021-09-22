Tonic Water Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025
Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.—
Scope of the Report:
The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.
Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.
The worldwide market for Tonic Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Tonic Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Fever Tree
Dr Pepper Snapple
Whole Foods
Sodastream
Watson Group
Fentimans
Nestlé
Seagram’s
White Rock
Hansen’s
Stirrings
East Imperial
Thomas Henry
Shasta Tonic Water
Bradleys Tonic
Q Drinks
1724 Tonic Water
El Guapo
Tom’s Handcrafted
Jack Rudy Cocktail
Johnstonic
Haber’s Tonic Syrup
Bermondsey Tonic Water
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Regular Tonic Water
Diet Tonic Water
Slimline Tonic Water
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Supermarket
Online Retailers
Others
