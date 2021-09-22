Top Oil and Gas Companies Planned Projects and Capital Expenditure Outlook in Africa-Eni, Sonatrach, and Nigerian National Petroleum Lead in Oil and Gas Capex

In Africa, Eni SpA, Sonatrach SPA, and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are the top spenders in terms of new build capex to be spent on planned and announced projects across oil and gas value chain by 2025. In the upstream sector, Shell leads among companies with the highest capex of US$20.9 billion during 2018 to 2025. NNPC will be the major spender in midstream sector, primarily focusing on oil and gas pipelines. In the LNG liquefaction segment, Exxon Mobil will have the highest capital of US$6.8 billion. Carbon Holdings Ltd would lead capex in the petrochemicals sector by 2025.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Africa’s Top Oil and Gas Companies Planned Projects and Capex Outlook 6

2.1. Africa’s Capex Spending by Key Companies across Oil and Gas Value Chain 7

2.1.1. National Oil Companies Lead Africa’s Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects across Oil and Gas Value Chain 7

2.1.2. Africa’s Capex Spending by Key Companies in Each Segment across Oil and Gas Value Chain 9

2.2. Key Planned and Announced Projects Outlook of Top Companies by Capex across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 17

2.2.1. Eni SpA Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 17

2.2.2. Sonatrach Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 19

2.2.3. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 21

2.2.4. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 23

2.2.5. Sonangol EP Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 25

2.2.6. Exxon Mobil Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 27

2.2.7. Ode-Aye Refinery Ltd Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 29

2.2.8. Dangote Group Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 30

2.2.9. Total SA Projects and Capex Outlook across Oil and Gas Value Chain in Africa 32

