Tourism Source Market 2019 Insights: United States of America-Analysis of Tourist Profiles, Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets, and Risks and Opportunities

“Tourism Source Market Insights: United States of America”, provides a thorough insight into the US’s domestic and outbound tourism industry. The report shades light into the profiles of US tourists and summarizes the key reasons why Americans travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the US outbound travel market.

The USA is one of the top spending nations in the world on international tourism. Total outbound tourist expenditure increased from US$252.4 billion in 2016 to US$269.8 billion in 2017, and it is forecast to total US$345.3 billion in 2022.

However, US travelers spend a proportionately higher amount of their income on domestic trips than international. In particular, whereas 5% of residents’ income was spent on domestic trips, international trips accounted for a much lower proportion of 2%.

US domestic travel is greatly outstripping international travel, with a total of 2.2 billion domestic trips compared to only 87.6 million outbound trips in 2017.

The US is highly connected, as it is home to one of the largest and busiest airports in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. Its airline industry is also highly advanced, helping domestic and international tourism thrive.

People in the 35-64 age group are the main US holiday takers. However, recent years have seen an increase in the number of US millennials traveling. Travel and tourism companies must design targeted strategies to cater to these tourist groups.

– Both outbound and domestic travel are increasing, with the former showing stronger signs of growth.

– Total outbound tourist expenditure from the US increased in 2017 compared to 2016; however, the average overseas tourism expenditure per resident will fall.

– North America accounts for 56% of outbound US travelers, with Mexico being the main international destination.

– Solo travel from the US is on the rise; 61% of American tourists who visited international destinations in 2017 traveled alone.

– Transportation and retail comprise the top sectors for outbound expenditure, accounting for 56% of all US outbound expenditure.

– Group ties are important for US tourists; the majority of Americans travel to visit friends and family. Moreover, most US visitors choose a destination based on friends and relatives’ recommendations.

