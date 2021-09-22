Travel and Expense Management Systems Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025
Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.
In 2018, the global Travel and Expense Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel and Expense Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel and Expense Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.3 Government & Defense
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecom & IT
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size
2.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Travel and Expense Management Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Travel and Expense Management Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Travel and Expense Management Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Travel and Expense Management Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle Corporation
12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Apptricity Corp.
12.2.1 Apptricity Corp. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Apptricity Corp. Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apptricity Corp. Recent Development
12.3 SAP SE (Concur)
12.3.1 SAP SE (Concur) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.3.4 SAP SE (Concur) Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP SE (Concur) Recent Development
12.4 Basware
12.4.1 Basware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Basware Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Basware Recent Development
12.5 Expensify
12.5.1 Expensify Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Expensify Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Expensify Recent Development
12.6 Chrome River Technologies
12.6.1 Chrome River Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Chrome River Technologies Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Chrome River Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Infor
12.7.1 Infor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Travel and Expense Management Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Travel and Expense Management Systems Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Infor Recent Development
……Continued
