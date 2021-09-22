Vacuum Packaging Market Outlook, Strategies, Industry, Growth Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Report: Material (Polyethylene (PE), and Polyamide (PA)), Packaging (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Semi-Rigid Packaging), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Industrial, and Consumer Goods) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Vacuum Packaging Market Scenario

Vacuum packaging is a type of modified atmospheric packaging. Vacuum packaging removes atmospheric oxygen from the primary package, which is to be sealed. Oxygen is one of the primary sources of product degradation. The confiscation of the oxygen extends the product shelf life. Vacuum packaging is commonly used to protect consumable and non-consumable products.

The market is driven by factors such as increased consumption of processed food & beverages, rapid urbanization, and industrialization, increased government policies regarding food safety. Although, vacuum packaging market is expected to be hindered by the stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling.

Global Vacuum Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4.89% during the forecast period.

The food & beverage markets represent the highest consumption group for packaging materials and machinery. The global vacuum packaging market is lead by various factors such as increasing urbanization, amplified living standards, and growth in the disposable income in the emerging economies. With the increasing number of the accessibility stores and supermarts across the world, exclusively in the Asia Pacific, led to amplified consumption of treated and convenience foods and beverages. Such stores have been able to bring the treated and packaged eatables nearby to the consumers.

Key Players

E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Bernis Company Inc.(U.S.)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Berry Plastic Corp. (U.S.)

Linpack Packaging Ltd. (U.K.)

Sealed Air Corp. (U.S.)

Coveris Holdings (Luxembourg)

Winpak

Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. (China) and others

Vacuum Packaging Market – Segmentation

The Global Vacuum Packaging Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Material: Comprises PE, PA, and others.

Segmentation by Packaging: Comprises Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Semi-Rigid Packaging

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Pharmaceutical, Food, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Vacuum Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is referred as the largest & fastest growing market for vacuum packaging, followed by Europe & North America. Increasing population, rising packaged & convenience food demand, healthcare expenditure is driving the market in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rapid industrialization in China and India expected to propel the regional market in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing healthcare sector is expected to propel the pharmaceutical packaging demand in the region.

Whereas, Europe is referred as second largest market in terms of revenue. Factors such as emergence of eco-friendly packaging technologies, which are inexpensive and manufactured from recycled material are driving the market in Europe.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

In competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies between 2015 and 2017. Key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global vacuum packaging market were mergers & acquisitions.

