Aquaculture Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

Aquaculture, also known as aquafarming, is the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants. Aquaculture involves cultivating freshwater and saltwater populations under controlled conditions, and can be contrasted with commercial fishing, which is the harvesting of wild fish. Broadly speaking, the relation of aquaculture to finfish and shellfish fisheries is analogous to the relation of agriculture to hunting and gathering. Mariculture refers to aquaculture practiced in marine environments and in underwater habitats.

Scope of the Report:

The Major regions to produce Aquaculture Industry are China, India and Europe, and those regions accounted for more than 70 % of production in total. The major consumption region is east china, Europe, United States.

Aquaculture Industry industry concentration is relatively low. In 2014, the largest producer is Marineharvest, accounted for 0.57% market share in volume and 0.89% market share in value，followed by Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Zhanjiang Guolian and Nireus Aquaculture. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Aquaculture Industry has been made a lot of progress, and it also be advanced in the world. Otherwise, some of Chinese companies are also rather big, compared to other countries’ companies.

The segment products of Aquaculture products are composed by fishes, crustacean, molluscs and other products. Fishes is the largest category, which accounts for more than 66% of total consumption, the next is crustacean.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Aquaculture Industry brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Aquaculture Industry.

The worldwide market for Aquaculture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Aquaculture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Marineharvest

Cooke Aquaculture

Cermaq

Guolian Aquatic Products

Nireus Aquaculture

HUON

Dalian Zhangzidao

Shanwei Good Harvest Aquatic Products

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Group

Hendrix Genetics

Selonda

Dahu Aquaculture Co Ltd

Dalian Jinshan

Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic Product

Shandong Homey Aquatic

Guangdong Dafeng

Shandong Oriental Ocean

Dalian Keybridge

Tassal group Ltd.

Shandong Xunshan Fisheries

Lufeng Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fishes

Crustaceans

Molluscs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Application I

Application II

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aquaculture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aquaculture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aquaculture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aquaculture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aquaculture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aquaculture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aquaculture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aquaculture Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Aquaculture Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aquaculture by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Aquaculture by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aquaculture by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Aquaculture by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Aquaculture by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aquaculture Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aquaculture Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Aquaculture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

