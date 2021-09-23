Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Industry

Description

This report studies the Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) market, Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) is an ideal brake booster solution for both pneumatic brakes and hydraulic brakes.

The effect of vacuum boost in the braking system is related to the safety of the vehicle. In the automotive brake assist system, the vacuum booster can not get a vacuum or get a vacuum will lead the brake system is not so good. Electric vacuum pump can monitor the vacuum changes of the boosters by the vacuum sensor, and thus can provide sufficient power for the drivers in a variety of conditions.

Currently, almost all new energy and electric vehicles need Electric Vacuum Pump, and the size of the market for passenger cars grew rapidly, and passenger cars has a higher frequency parts replacement, so both in OEM and after-market, the Electric Vacuum Pump used in passenger cars has growth driving factor. So the demand has a stable growth rate. The China’s sales of Electric Vacuum Pump in 2016 have been over 3932.6 K Units.

The technology of the Electric Vacuum Pump is difficult, and there are a few manufacturers can manufacture Evps. The big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

The price is decreasing at a stable speed, and high quality means high price. Price between different manufactures has gradient.

The global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hella

Continental

Youngshin

Tuopu Group

VIE

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diaphragm Type

Leaf Type

Swing Piston Type

Segment by Application

Ev Cars

Hybrid Cars

Diesel Vehicles

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump)

1.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diaphragm Type

1.2.3 Leaf Type

1.2.4 Swing Piston Type

1.3 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Ev Cars

1.3.3 Hybrid Cars

1.3.4 Diesel Vehicles

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Business

7.1 Hella

7.1.1 Hella Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hella Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Continental

7.2.1 Continental Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Continental Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Youngshin

7.3.1 Youngshin Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Youngshin Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tuopu Group

7.4.1 Tuopu Group Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tuopu Group Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 VIE

7.5.1 VIE Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 VIE Automotive Evp (Electric Vacuum Pump) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

