Automotive IC Market Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Infineon Technologies AG, Intel, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH and ROHM Semiconductor

This market research report provides a big picture on “Automotive IC Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Automotive IC Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Automotive ICs are customized for specific applications within a vehicle system. It enables vehicle manufacturers to assemble multiple applications on a single chip to optimize performance. Automotive ICs are used in safety features, climate control, infotainment console, Navigation unit, airbag sensor, stability control system, battery storage, electric drive engine, rear camera, communication.

Increasing demand for automotive ICs due to implementation of firm government regulations towards safety and security worldwide, integration of electric vehicles, the materialization of IoT [Internet OF Things] in ICs, growing adoption of sensors and real-time tracking system are the key drivers of the Automotive IC market. However, designing of complex ICs hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for intelligent transport system [ITS] is providing an opportunity to the Automotive IC market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Infineon Technologies AG

2. Intel Corporation

3. NXP Semiconductors

4. Qualcomm Technologies Inc

5. Renesas Electronics Corporation

6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7. ROHM Semiconductor

8. SAMSUNG

9. STMicroelectronics

10. Texas Instruments Inc

The global Automotive IC market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as monolithic integrated circuits and hybrid or multichip integrated circuit. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), in-vehicle networking, engine management, transmission control system, and others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive IC Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive IC Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive IC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive IC market.

The Automotive IC Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive IC Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive IC Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive IC Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive IC Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

