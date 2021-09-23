Automotive Sun Visor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Automotive Sun Visor Industry

Description

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight.

The classification of Automotive Sun Visor includes two types; one type is with Mirror and the other one is without Mirror, and the proportion of Sun Visor with Mirror in 2017 is about 89%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Sun Visor is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Sun Visor is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the consumption proportion is about 76% in 2017.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Sun Visor, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Sun Visor, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2017.

The global Automotive Sun Visor market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Sun Visor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Sun Visor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Takata

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

Yongsan

Mecai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sun Visor with Mirror

Sun Visor without Mirror

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Sun Visor

1.2 Automotive Sun Visor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sun Visor with Mirror

1.2.3 Sun Visor without Mirror

1.3 Automotive Sun Visor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Sun Visor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Sun Visor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Sun Visor Business

7.1 Grupo Antolin

7.1.1 Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Daimei

7.2.1 Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Atlas (Motus)

7.3.1 Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kyowa Sangyo

7.4.1 Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KASAI KOGYO

7.5.1 KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hayashi

7.6.1 Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Takata

7.7.1 Takata Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Takata Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 IAC Group

7.8.1 IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 HOWA TEXTILE

7.9.1 HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dongfeng Electronic

7.10.1 Dongfeng Electronic Automotive Sun Visor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dongfeng Electronic Automotive Sun Visor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Yongsan

7.12 Mecai

Continued…

