Autonomous Navigation Market – Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During 2024

Global Autonomous Navigation Market Research Report: Information by Solution (Processing Unit, Sensing System, and Software), Platform (Airborne, Land, Marine, and Space), Application (Military & Government and Commercial) and Region—Forecast till 2024.

The global autonomous navigation market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 16.03% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Autonomous navigation systems are systems that can change their behavior in real-time without manual intervention. Factors such as the growing adoption of autonomous robots for military and commercial purposes and increasing initiatives for the development of autonomous systems are propelling market growth.

Autonomous navigation systems offer numerous features such as GPS, 3D camera, and situational awareness that enable logistics companies to receive real-time location information about vehicles and assist in keeping track of the drivers. Hence, the growing demand for autonomous navigation systems in the logistics industry is bolstering market growth.

Key Players:

The key players in the global autonomous navigation market are ABB (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Moog Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), Kongsberg Group (Norway), Trimble Inc. (US), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd (Japan), RH Marine (Netherlands), Safran (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), and Collins Aerospace (US).

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation, and validation from an in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Intended Audience:

• Autonomous navigation system manufacturers

• Law enforcement agencies

• Defense organizations

• Government authorities

• Defense companies

• Research institutes

• Regulatory bodies

Segmentation:

The global autonomous navigation market has been segmented based on solution, platform, application, and region.

On the basis of solution, the global autonomous navigation market has been segmented into processing unit, sensing system, and software. The sensing system segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into airborne, land, marine, and space. The airborne segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global autonomous navigation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

