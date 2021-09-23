Battlefield Management System Market – Based on Upcoming Trends and Industry Development Scenario

Global Battlefield Management Systems Market Research Report: Information by Type (Commander Systems, Dismounted Soldier Systems, Communication Network Systems, and Other Systems), Application (Army, Air Force, and Navy), & Region—Forecast till 2025

The global battlefield management systems market is expected to be valued at USD 17943.02 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A BMS helps integrate information acquisition and processing to improve control and command of combat operations. The system enhances situational awareness by providing accurate real-time information, flexible communications, virtual reconnaissance, and dynamic situational awareness efficiently to the field commander. The BMS enables the commander to make the right decisions at the right time.

The global battlefield management systems market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be a prominent region for the battlefield management systems market due to the increasing defense expenditure and growing adoption of battlefield management systems (BMS) by government and defense bodies. Europe held the second-largest share of the global battlefield management systems market in 2018. Likewise, increasing defense expenditure in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are projected to drive the growth of the global battlefield management systems market in the coming years.

The changing nature of warfare and increased use of BMS for special operations are the key drivers for the growth of the global battlefield management systems market. In 2017, North America accounted for 29% of the global battlefield management systems market, followed by Europe with 27%.

Regional Analysis:

The global battlefield management systems market has been segmented, by region, into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In North America, increasing defense expenditure and growing adoption of BMS by government and defense bodies are propelling the market growth. For example, in 2017, The US Army procured BMS from Systematic, with an aim to offer enhanced security and safety to army personnel. Furthermore, the growing use of BMS by the US Army for overseas operations in countries such as Iraq and Syria is also boosting market growth in the region. Additionally, the presence of prominent BMS providers such as Harris Corporation and General Dynamics Corporation is bolstering the market growth.

Companies Covered:

The key players in the global battlefield management systems market are Collins Aerospace (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Harris Corporation (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Thales Group (France), Atos SE (France), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Cobham PLC (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3 Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Rolta India Limited (India), and Saab AB (Sweden).

Segmentation:

By Type: Commander Systems, Dismounted Soldier Systems, Communication Network Systems, and Others

By Application: Air Force, Army, and Navy

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

