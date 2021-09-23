Beer Market scrutinized in new research by key player Anheuser-Busch InBev, Birra Peroni, Carlsberg Group, The HEINEKEN Company and Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

The Insight Partners has added a detailed study on the Beer Market which provides a brief summary of the growth trends influencing the market. The report also includes significant insights pertaining to the profitability graph, market share, and regional proliferation and SWOT analysis of this business vertical. The report further illustrates the status of key players in the competitive setting of the Beer market, while expanding on their corporate strategies and product offerings.

Some Of The Key Manufacturers Involved In The Market Are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Birra Peroni

Carlsberg Group

The HEINEKEN Company

Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Asahi Breweries Europe Group

Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH

Budweiser of Asheville, Inc.

Budweiser Budvar UK Limited

The Global Beer Network

Radeberger Gruppe KG

Birra Menabrea

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink consumed globally. It is mainly composed of 4% to 6% liquor, and the primary elements include lager incorporate water, starch source, yeast, and flavors. Most of the beer products are sold in glass jars and metal cans. Beer reduces the danger of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Conversely, over-consumption of beer leads to liver damage and sicknesses. Globally, Europe is the second biggest beer manufacturer.

The global beer market is segmented on the basis of category, type, packaging and production. On the basis of category the global beer market is segmented standard beer, premium beer, and specialty beer. The beer market on the basis of the type is classified into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. On the basis of packaging, the beer market is classified into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Likewise, by production the global beer market is bifurcated into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others.

The beer market is driven by an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of flavored beer products by the companies operating in the market further propels the growth of the market. Presently, beer markets are opening up with an end goal to target more clients. Nevertheless, the beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material and higher excise duties and taxations on imported of the beer are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the beer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the beer market in these regions.

