Bottled Water Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2020: Bisleri, Coca Cola, Eureka Forbes

The bottled water market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% through 2020. Bottled water in India is essentially purified water that may contain added minerals. Download the report for a complete overview of the bottled water market, including the growth drivers, competitive landscape, and forecasted market size.

Key growth factors

Growth in income, consumption, urbanization, and population has driven growth in the Indian bottled water market. The influx of foreign tourists and expats, coupled with product innovation, awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water, and retail market growth, have further augmented the demand growth for bottled water.

Threats and key players

The surplus demand for safe drinking water coupled with low penetration in rural areas, has given rise to spurious bottled water brands in the country. The industry is challenged by surging transportation costs, lack of product differentiation, and increasing use of water purifiers.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated mandatory certification to prevent the entrance of spurious brands. High transportation cost affects the ability to have an inland presence, thereby benefitting only large establishments in India.

Key players in the Indian bottled water market include Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Coca Cola India Pvt. Ltd., Danone Narang Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Dhariwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nourisco Beverages Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd. and Pepsico India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

Overview of the bottled water market in India and estimated bottled water market size over 2013 to 2020

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Overview of the export earnings, modern methods of water purification and distribution of bottled water

Manufacturing process of bottled water

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

