Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects. Cell banks can be used to generate detailed characterizations of cell lines and can also help mitigate cross-contamination of a cell line. Utilizing cell banks also reduces the cost of cell culture processes, providing a cost-efficient alternative to keeping cells in culture constantly. Cell banks are commonly used within fields including stem cell research and pharmaceuticals, with cryopreservation being the traditional method of keeping cellular material intact. Cell banks also effectively reduce the frequency of a cell sample diversifying from natural cell divisions over time. Cells mainly used in the regenerative medicine production. Increasing demand of stem cell therapies and number of cell banks expected to boost the global market.
Cell banking is a process of replicating and storing cells for the purpose of future use. Storage of these cell samples can be utilized for research purposes and for surgical reconstruction of damaged body structures. Cells are frozen in cryovials at -196 degrees Celsius along with cryoprotection agents such as 10% solution of DMSO. Cell banking is most commonly used in stem cell research and therapy.
In 2018, the global Cell Banking Outsourcing market size was 4210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.1% during 2019-2025.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863128-global-cell-banking-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Cell Banking Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Banking Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SGS Life Sciences
Lonza
CCBC
Vcanbio
AMAG Pharmaceuticals
ViaCord
Thermo Fisher
Wuxi Apptec
CordLife
Esperite
Reliance Life Sciences
Lifecell
Cryo-Cell
Toxikon
Goodwin Biotechnology
Texcell
Cryo Stemcell
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stem Cell Banking
Non-stem Cell Banking
Market segment by Application, split into
Cell Bank Storage
Bank Characterization and Testing
Cell Bank Preparation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cell Banking Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cell Banking Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3863128-global-cell-banking-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stem Cell Banking
1.4.3 Non-stem Cell Banking
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Cell Bank Storage
1.5.3 Bank Characterization and Testing
1.5.4 Cell Bank Preparation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cell Banking Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cell Banking Outsourcing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
b7.1 China Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in China
7.3 China Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in India
10.3 India Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SGS Life Sciences
12.1.1 SGS Life Sciences Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.1.4 SGS Life Sciences Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SGS Life Sciences Recent Development
12.2 Lonza
12.2.1 Lonza Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.2.4 Lonza Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Lonza Recent Development
12.3 CCBC
12.3.1 CCBC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.3.4 CCBC Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 CCBC Recent Development
12.4 Vcanbio
12.4.1 Vcanbio Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.4.4 Vcanbio Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Vcanbio Recent Development
12.5 AMAG Pharmaceuticals
12.5.1 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.5.4 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.6 ViaCord
12.6.1 ViaCord Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.6.4 ViaCord Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ViaCord Recent Development
12.7 Thermo Fisher
12.7.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.7.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development
12.8 Wuxi Apptec
12.8.1 Wuxi Apptec Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.8.4 Wuxi Apptec Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Wuxi Apptec Recent Development
12.9 CordLife
12.9.1 CordLife Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.9.4 CordLife Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CordLife Recent Development
12.10 Esperite
12.10.1 Esperite Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction
12.10.4 Esperite Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Esperite Recent Development
12.11 Reliance Life Sciences
12.12 Lifecell
12.13 Cryo-Cell
12.14 Toxikon
12.15 Goodwin Biotechnology
12.16 Texcell
12.17 Cryo Stemcell
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent