Consumer Robotics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Consumer Robotics Industry

Consumer robotics is shifting from a phase of being largely dominated by cleaning robots, into robotic personal assistants or family companions. Also, robotic toys, which, until now, were largely gimmicky, are transforming into interactive connected play devices that have virtually limitless possibilities, as well as useful educational tools as a part of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-based curriculum. The second phase of the consumer robotics revolution is well and truly underway, and the next 5 years will set the stage for how these robots fundamentally transform our homes and daily lives.

The declining price of personal robot owing to rapidly growing competition in market drives the adoption of consumer robot while augmenting its market growth. In addition, the growing demand for homecare owing to rapidly aging population and rising prevalence of diseases further propel the consumer robot market growth.

Growing spending power of consumers and increasing need for convenience, especially in developed countries, is another major factor contributing to the growing consumer robot market. Other drivers include growing the rise in security threat, high speed innovation and growing number of players. However, the performance issue might hold back the market growth. High speed innovation is expected to augment the consumer robot market growth over the projected period.

The global Consumer Robotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Consumer Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

