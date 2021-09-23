Cosmetics Market Size Sees Promising Growth to Cross Highest Revenue by 2022 – Emerging Trends and Forecast Analysis Report

Cosmetics are personal care products that are used to enhance and beautify the appearance of individuals. Global Cosmetics Market is estimated to reach $429.8 billion, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022. Factors such as rising awareness about overall appearance among individuals, increase in disposable income, and rising demand of natural cosmetics among others are driving the market growth.

The key players profiled in this report are L’Oral Group, Avon Incorporation, Proctor and Gamble Corporation, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Incorporation, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies, Incorporation, Skinfood and Shiseido Incorporation.

The global market is segmented based on category, mode of sale, gender and geography. The category segment comprises of skin & sun care products, hair care products, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics and fragrances. Skin care, sun care and hair care products are largely used by individuals and hold a considerable amount of share in the global cosmetic products category. The mode of sale segment comprises of retail and online sale, where the retail mode of sale is further classified into general departmental store, supermarkets, drug stores and brand outlets. The customers majorly prefer the retail mode of sale for buying cosmetic products, whereas, the purchase of cosmetic products, online, is observed to be a rising trend among customers. Geographically, the global cosmetics market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Findings:

Global cosmetics market is expected to witness steady growth from 2014 to 2022, driven by increasing disposable income and rising beauty consciousness.

LAMEA is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The skin & sun care segment is expected to maintain its foothold in the market throughout the forecast period.

Presently, retail mode of sale dominates the cosmetics market and is expected to gain traction in the developing countries such as Japan, India, and China.

