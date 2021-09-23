Current and Future Scope of Patient Monitoring Devices Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.2% to Reach US$32,435 Million | Industry Forecast 2023
Patient monitoring devices are used to observe vital parameters, such as heart rate and blood pressure of the patients. These devices, such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors, are increasingly used in hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers during minor & major surgeries and are expected to monitor the vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. The global patient monitoring devices market was valued at $21,127 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $32,435 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023.
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Medtronic, Inc.
Biotronik
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
GE Healthcare Ltd.
Masimo Corporation
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Johnson and Johnson
Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
The report analyzes the patient monitoring devices market into three segments, namely, product type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is divided into nine segments; hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, and temperature monitoring devices. Hemodynamic monitoring devices can be further segmented into blood glucose, blood gas & electrolyte analyzer, and blood pressure monitors. Neuromonitoring devices is further categorized into electroencephalograph devices, magnetoencephalography devices, intracranial pressure monitors, transcranial Dopplers, and cerebral oximeters. Cardiac monitoring devices are further divided into electrocardiogram devices, Holter monitors, event monitors, and others (implantable loop recorders, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others). Fetal & neonatal monitoring devices are further categorized into ultrasound fetal Doppler, Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM), Fetal Doppler and Others. Respiratory monitoring devices are further segmented into capnograph, spirometer, sleep apnea monitor, and pulse oximeter. Multiparameter monitoring devices are further categorized into high, mid, and low acuity. Based on end users, the market is categorized into three segments; hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global patient monitoring devices market is driven by increase in the geriatric population, growth in the prevalence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases, and rise in the adoption rate of remote patient monitoring devices. However, the cost associated with this technology and issues related to government regulations & reimbursements are expected to hamper the global market growth. With the advancement in wireless technology, these devices are used to remotely monitor the physiological parameters of the patients, such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, heart rate, and provide appropriate treatment to the patients.
The growth in competition has led to collaborations and product launch by key players in the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, Nihon Kohden announced the launch of the advanced bedside monitor called BSM-3500. These monitors are designed to meet the needs of ambulatory surgery and specialty centers. BSM-3500 monitors help to provide a range of standard monitoring facilities and many critical capabilities in low acuity settings.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
The global patient monitoring devices market report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations in the market.
The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the product and end users.
The market estimations are based on high-end analysis of the key developments.
Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed to understand the competitive market scenario.
In-depth analysis based on geography provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
Blood Glucose
Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors
Blood Pressure
Neuromonitoring Devices
Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices
Magnetoencephalograph (MEG) Devices
Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)
Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)
Cerebral Oximeters
Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices
Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)
Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices
Event Monitors
Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Ultrasound Fetal Dopplers
Internal Fetal Monitors
Electronic Fetal Monitoring devices (EFM)
Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices
Respiratory Monitoring Devices
Capnographs
Anesthesia Monitors
Spirometers
Pulse Oximeters
Sleep Apnea Monitoring Devices
Multiparameter Monitoring Devices
High Acuity
Mid Acuity
Low Acuity
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
Weight Monitoring Devices
Temperature Monitoring Devices
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Venezuela
Republic of South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
The other players of the catheters market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Lifewatch AG
Care Innovations, LLC.
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Smiths Medical
