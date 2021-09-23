CUSTOMER CARE BPO MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Customer Care BPO Market 2018
In today’s business parlance, outsourcing refers to the practice of outsourcing non-core business functions of an organization to a third party business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider. Similarly, call center outsourcing is the process of contracting the management of voice based customer service processes to specialized call center outsourcing companies. Contact centers defined simply are workplaces wherein human agents receive or make outgoing telephone calls to existing or prospective customers of a company. Outsourced contact centers are specialized contact center outsourcing companies that manage inbound or outbound call center processes for their clients.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
This report focuses on the global Customer Care BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Care BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Teleperformance
Concentrix (Convergys)
Alorica
Atento
Acticall (Sitel)
Arvato
Sykes Enterprises
TeleTech Holdings
Transcom
Serco
HKT Teleservices
Comdata
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3520928-global-customer-care-bpo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise CCO
Cloud-based CCO
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3520928-global-customer-care-bpo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise CCO
1.4.3 Cloud-based CCO
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom & IT
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences
1.5.5 Government & Public
1.5.6 Retail & Consumer Goods
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size
2.2 Customer Care BPO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Customer Care BPO Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Customer Care BPO Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Customer Care BPO Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Customer Care BPO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Customer Care BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Customer Care BPO Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Customer Care BPO Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Care BPO Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Teleperformance
12.1.1 Teleperformance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.1.4 Teleperformance Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Teleperformance Recent Development
12.2 Concentrix (Convergys)
12.2.1 Concentrix (Convergys) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.2.4 Concentrix (Convergys) Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Concentrix (Convergys) Recent Development
12.3 Alorica
12.3.1 Alorica Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.3.4 Alorica Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alorica Recent Development
12.4 Atento
12.4.1 Atento Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.4.4 Atento Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Atento Recent Development
12.5 Acticall (Sitel)
12.5.1 Acticall (Sitel) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.5.4 Acticall (Sitel) Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Acticall (Sitel) Recent Development
12.6 Arvato
12.6.1 Arvato Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.6.4 Arvato Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Arvato Recent Development
12.7 Sykes Enterprises
12.7.1 Sykes Enterprises Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.7.4 Sykes Enterprises Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sykes Enterprises Recent Development
12.8 TeleTech Holdings
12.8.1 TeleTech Holdings Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.8.4 TeleTech Holdings Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TeleTech Holdings Recent Development
12.9 Transcom
12.9.1 Transcom Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Customer Care BPO Introduction
12.9.4 Transcom Revenue in Customer Care BPO Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Transcom Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com