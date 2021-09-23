DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
Data Management Technology Application Software Market 2018
Dramatically increasing data volumes, improving strategic risk management and decision making with the business collaborations, and the rising regulatory and compliance are expected to drive global market’s growth. Furthermore, key players will have a competitive edge in the overall market, with the help of increasing AI applications and the growing importance of effective data governance.
The highest CAGR growth is expected in the retail and eCommerce industry which can use data governance solutions to handle large volumes of data generated. Since the high-quality and managed data is essential for decision-making in the industry, the data governance solutions in this vertical will help administrators in regard to product pricing, risk management, sales optimization, and product management.
In 2017, the global Data Management Technology Application Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Management Technology Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Management Technology Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SolarWinds
ManageEngine
Zoho
VeryConnect
Microft
MySQL
QuintaDB
Oracle
PostgreSQL
FileMaker
Amazon
Omatic Software
SAP
SQLite
GrandSoft
TGMT-Systems
MariaDB
Inteum
Ispirer Systems
IBM
StorageCraft
LC Technology
Apache Software
Teradata
Informatica
Datasparc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Local
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
