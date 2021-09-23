Deep Brain Stimulation Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2025 – Boston Scientific Corporation, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Zynex Medical, Neuronetics, NeuroSigma

The “Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global deep brain stimulation devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global deep brain stimulation devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Deep brain stimulation is a device based therapy which involves implantation of electrodes within certain areas of the brain which produce electrical impulses. The amount of stimulation is controlled by a pacemaker-like device, which is placed in the upper chest. A wire connects this pacemaker-like device to the electrodes in the brain that travels under the skin. The deep brain stimulation devices are used for the treatment of dystonia, essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, stroke recovery, major depression and many others.

List of Companies

Boston Scientific Corporation

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

NeuroPace, Inc.

Zynex Medical

Neuronetics

NeuroSigma, Inc.

Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd.

Abbott

The increasing demand for deep brain stimulation device depends on the increasing aging population and rising incidences of neurosurgical disorders. Additionally, the technological advancements improving the DBS devices and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures likely to add novel opportunities for the global deep brain stimulation devices market in the forecast period.

The deep brain stimulation devices market is classified by product which comprises open-loop DBS and neuroethics of DBS. The market by application can be categorized into Parkinson’s disease, tremor depression, Alzheimer’s disease, dystonia and Tourette syndrome. The market based on the end user is segmented as hospitals and research centers.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global deep brain stimulation devices market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall deep brain stimulation devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the deep brain stimulation devices market in the global arena due to the increasing number of neurosurgical disorders among the aging population. Additionally, developments in neuroimaging promise efficacy improvements in DBS surgeries is also expected to upsurge the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global deep brain stimulation devices market owing to the improving neurosurgical treatments or techniques in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.