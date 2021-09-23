Dental Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2027

The market has been categorized on the basis of types, applications, modes of deployment, end-users, and regions. Globally, North America held the largest market share of 48.6% within the dental software market in 2015. The scope of global dental software market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global Dental Software market are ABELDent Inc. (U.S.), Dentimax LLC. (U.S.), CareStream Health Inc. (U.S.), Ace Dental Software (U.S.), Datacon Dental System (U.S.), Dexis LLC (U.S.), Gendex Dental System (U.S.), Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.), Imageworks Corporation (U.S.), Open Dental Software Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca OY (U.S.), and Sirona Dental System Inc. (U.S.).

Study Objectives

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, applications, modes of deployment, and end-users

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

• Dental Software companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Potential Investors

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• On the basis of types, practice management software held the largest share of around 80% within global dental software market in 2015

• U.S. held 88.8% share of the North America dental software market in 2015. It is estimated to grow from $716.8 million in 2015 to reach $1,697.3 million by 2027

• Clinical application segment, valued at $1.5 billion, dominated the market with a share of 91.9% in 2015

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

