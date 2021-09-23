Digital Content Management for Sales Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2023 | GetAccept, Savo, ClearSlide, Seismic, Showpad Docurated, Mediafly, Brainshark

Global Digital Content Management for Sales Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Digital content management for sales (DCMS) applications encompass repositories, authoring tools, collaborative environments and interfaces for publishing, versioning and presenting content. These applications help many content owners distribute key sales-oriented and customer-facing materials to salespeople (both direct and indirect), who use these materials to more efficiently and effectively develop and close business DCMS applications improve the delivery of internal- and external-facing content to salespeople. They support objectives such as improving engagement with prospects and clients, increasing win rates, increasing deal velocity and growing deal sizes. Commonly used to support long-cycle B2B and B2C sales processes, they also apply to indirect sales processes, such as detailing merchandisers on the retail selling floor.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Content Management for Sales market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: GetAccept, Savo, ClearSlide, Seismic, Showpad Docurated, Mediafly, Brainshark, DocSend, Highspot, SpringCM, Bigtincan, Octiv

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Open Source Data Integration Tools

Cloud-based Data Integration Tools

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Indirect Sales

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Content Management for Sales market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Content Management for Sales market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Content Management for Sales players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Content Management for Sales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Content Management for Sales submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

