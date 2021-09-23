Digital Health Market 2018-2027 To Represent a Significant Expansion: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Alphabet Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and WellCare Health Plans

The market of digital health is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in healthcare IT, favorable government regulations are driving the digital health market. Moreover, increasing venture capital funding including private equity and corporate venture capital in the health IT, growing security concerns for patient data will foster market growth opportunities in the digital health market.

The digital health market report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Digital health has become popular in recent years with growing deployment of digital health platforms such as mobile health, telehealth, and other wireless solutions across hospitals and nursing homes so as to provide patients with real time healthcare services. The digital health has grown from robotics to transform surgical procedures and 3D printers printing human organs the path for digital health market expansion. Digital health industry is expected to become one of the most advanced healthcare sector in the future.

The key players influencing the market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Alphabet Inc., Siemens Healthineers, and WellCare Health Plans among others.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the overall revenue generation in digital health market, due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with increasing geriatric population, rising the use of electronic health data will boost market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific digital health market is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to rapid implementation of telehealth & mobile health technology along with growing joint ventures for digital health solution in the region are factors further propelling the growth.

The “Global Digital Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global digital health market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital health market with detailed market segmentation by product, component, end-user and geography. The global digital health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital health market.

The digital health market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital health market based on product, component, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall digital health market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital health market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.