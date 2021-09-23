Digital Remittance Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2023

— Global Digital Remittance Market

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Remittance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Remittance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote the global development. In future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of traditional bank, fintech and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance.

The global Digital Remittance market is valued at 1540 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5890 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Remittance.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Coins.ph

Toast

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

FlyRemit

WeChat Payment

Ant Financial/Alipay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Digital Remittance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Remittance

1.2 Classification of Digital Remittance by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Banks Digital Remittance

1.2.4 Digital Money Transfer Operators

1.3 Global Digital Remittance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Migrant Labor Workforce

1.3.3 Study Abroad and Travel

1.3.4 Small Businesses

1.4 Global Digital Remittance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Remittance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Remittance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Remittance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Remittance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Remittance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Remittance (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Western Union (WU)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Remittance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ria Financial Services

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Remittance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 PayPal/Xoom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Remittance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TransferWise

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Remittance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TransferWise Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 WorldRemit

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Remittance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 WorldRemit Digital Remittance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

